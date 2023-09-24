Severe storms, record-setting heat in store for Sunday

Heat advisory in effect until 7 p.m. for North texas

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) – A new record-high temperature was set Saturday afternoon – we hit 101 degrees!

This afternoon, we will likely set a new record again with highs topping out at 100 degrees.

A heat advisory continues until 7 p.m. this evening as it will feel like 105-112 degrees.

Make sure to stay hydrated if you are planning to spend time outdoors.

Most of our Sunday will be hot, dry and breezy but storms begin to develop around sunset.

A Weather Alert has been issued for the potential of strong to severe storms this evening into the early morning hours.

Most of North Texas is under a level two, slight risk for severe weather starting this evening.

The main threats are large hail up to the size of ping pong balls, and damaging winds of 70 mph.

Localized flooding is also possible, mainly east of I-35.

It is very challenging to nail down exactly where storms will develop and at exactly what time – model consensus is for potentially two rounds of storms.

The first storm will develop in the evening hours along the outflow boundary from this morning's storms in east Texas.

Another round is expected overnight along the cold front.

Both time frames have the potential to generate severe storms and are mainly focused along and east of I-35.

Any storms will end by sunrise Monday morning, leaving clouds and a few showers in their wake.

Northerly winds behind the front will return temperatures to seasonal averages for Monday.

Then we are back to sunny skies and highs in the low 90s for the start of the State Fair!

