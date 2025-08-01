Watch CBS News
One injury reported after severe storm in Grayson County hits RV park

By
Julia Falcon
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas.
One person is injured after a severe storm in Grayson County Thursday night, according to the sheriff's office

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office said on social media that a severe weather event caused significant damage in the 1000 block of Fox Lane in Gunter, the location of Good Shepherd RV Park and Storage. Several campers and mobile homes were flipped over.

The person's condition wasn't shared.

GCSO thanked first responders, who they said quickly arrived at the scene and jumped into action.

Residents were asked to stay clear of the area unless absolutely necessary. 

Gunter is about 25 miles north of Frisco.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

