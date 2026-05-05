First Alert Weather Day for North Texas with Tuesday evening storm chances

North Texas was off to a quiet start Tuesday morning with mainly cloudy skies and warm temperatures in the 60s and 70s. You will not wake up to rain today and we'll likely have to wait all day to see any. It is a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe storms by this evening.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Throughout the day, we'll notice plenty of clouds in the sky, and breezy southerly winds increasing our humidity as well. The timing of the storms will still be between 6-10 p.m. tonight. There will be a CAP in place, along with clockwise flow in the lower levels of the atmosphere which can interfere with storm development. According to the National Weather Service there is even the potential for a "null event" which means we may not even see any storms forming. Not to say this is a guarantee, but please know this is a possibility. If we do see storms develop, large hail and damaging winds will be the two main threats along with a non-zero tornado threat. The severe threat pushes out to our southeast tomorrow.

CBS News Texas

Our rain chances on Wednesday stay at 20% with an isolated shower or storm otherwise the cooldown will continue! Temperatures from this afternoon into Thursday morning drop almost 40°!

CBS News Texas

We'll quickly start to warm back up into Mother's Day weekend with a chance for a few thunderstorms by Mother's Day afternoon.