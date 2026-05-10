Watch CBS News
Local News

Keep North Texas severe storm chances top of mind for Mother's Day

By
Lauren Bostwick
Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025. Tune in for her forecast during weekend morning shows starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lauren Bostwick

/ CBS Texas

Add CBS News on Google

Happy Mother's Day! Grab an umbrella heading out the door, because storms are on the way.

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of severe weather. A cluster of storms will migrate southeasterly throughout the morning, impacting those along the Red River and counties to the north and east of the metroplex.

spc-day-1.png
CBS News Texas

The Storm Prediction Center has highlighted an Enhanced risk, level 3 out of 5, for the threat of numerous severe storms. In this location, large hail 2 inches in diameter or larger as well as winds category 1 hurricane strength or stronger will be possible.

severe-threat-2023.png
CBS News Texas

In the afternoon, a few individualized cells will popup across North Texas. These storms may have the potential to carry the threat of large hail. In the late afternoon, a complex of storms will form, increasing the damaging wind threat. Storms will be possible from 2 pm to midnight.

Monday morning there may be a few lingering showers, but most of the area will stay dry. The dry and warming trend stays in the forecast through the workweek. The next disturbance and chance of rain is expected next weekend.

am-7-day.png
CBS News Texas

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue