Several Lewisville businesses closed due to a large gas leak, police say

Lewisville businesses close due to a large gas leak, police say

Lewisville businesses close due to a large gas leak, police say

Lewisville businesses close due to a large gas leak, police say

A large gas leak in Lewisville has forced several businesses to close Tuesday afternoon, Lewisville police said.

The Lewisville Police and Fire Departments arrived at the Lakepointe Crossing near 2428 South I-35 east Northbound Frontage Road.

CBS News Texas

Lewisville police confirm that the area has been evacuated and is secure. There is no immediate danger to the public, police said.

First responders and utility workers are working to repair the leak in the strip center.

The following businesses in the area have been affected:

Ollies

Life Style Furniture

Specs

Cannales Furniture

Academy Sports

Northern Tool