Several Lewisville businesses closed due to a large gas leak, police say
A large gas leak in Lewisville has forced several businesses to close Tuesday afternoon, Lewisville police said.
The Lewisville Police and Fire Departments arrived at the Lakepointe Crossing near 2428 South I-35 east Northbound Frontage Road.
Lewisville police confirm that the area has been evacuated and is secure. There is no immediate danger to the public, police said.
First responders and utility workers are working to repair the leak in the strip center.
The following businesses in the area have been affected:
- Ollies
- Life Style Furniture
- Specs
- Cannales Furniture
- Academy Sports
- Northern Tool