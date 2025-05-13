Watch CBS News
Several Lewisville businesses closed due to a large gas leak, police say

By
Nathalie Marie Palacios
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with over five years of experience in both English and Spanish news.
Nathalie Marie Palacios

/ CBS Texas

A large gas leak in Lewisville has forced several businesses to close Tuesday afternoon, Lewisville police said. 

The Lewisville Police and Fire Departments arrived at the Lakepointe Crossing near 2428 South I-35 east Northbound Frontage Road. 

051325-chopper-lewisville-gas-leak.jpg
CBS News Texas

Lewisville police confirm that the area has been evacuated and is secure. There is no immediate danger to the public, police said.

First responders and utility workers are working to repair the leak in the strip center.

The following businesses in the area have been affected:

  • Ollies
  • Life Style Furniture
  • Specs
  • Cannales Furniture
  • Academy Sports
  • Northern Tool  
