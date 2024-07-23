Watch CBS News
Several injured in major accident on West Loop 820, freeway partially closed

By Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH — A major accident on West Loop 820 in Fort Worth injured several people and shut down part of the freeway.

The call came in just after 3:15 p.m. in the southbound lanes near Westpoint Boulevard. At least six vehicles are involved, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

MedStar says it was told one person was said to be trapped in a vehicle, one was critically hurt and several others were being checked out on the scene.

We've reached out to Fort Worth PD for more information.

