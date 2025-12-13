Sergei Bobrovsky shuts out Stars as Panthers roll to 4–0 win in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) - Sergei Bobrovsky made 15 saves for his third shutout of the season as the Florida Panthers beat the Dallas Stars 4-0 on Saturday night. Brad Marchand scored twice and added an assist, and Anton Lundell and Sam Bennett also scored as Florida rebounded from a loss in Colorado.

Bobrovsky improved to 21‑2‑2 against Dallas, and the Panthers extended their winning streak over the Stars to five games.

Dallas was held to a season‑low shot total and shut out for the first time since last year's Western Conference Final. The Stars, who had won four straight at home, have now dropped two straight in regulation after a 9‑0‑2 run.

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots but fell to 1‑7‑1 against Florida. The Panthers snapped Dallas' streak of 35 consecutive penalty kills, converting despite entering with the league's worst road power play.

Dallas, which leads the NHL in power‑play efficiency, went 0 for 3.

Lundell scored 19 seconds into the second period, Bennett's goal later in the frame stood after video review, and Marchand added a power‑play goal before sealing the win with an empty‑netter.

Florida visits Tampa Bay on Monday. Dallas hosts Los Angeles the same night.