Senator Ted Cruz said he is hopeful for free and fair elections in Venezuela after U.S. captures Maduro

Senator Ted Cruz told CBS News Texas that he is hoping for free and fair elections in Venezuela. His comments came about two weeks after the U.S. military captured that country's president, Nicolas Maduro, in an overnight raid.

Cruz and other Senators met with Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado on Thursday. Machado also met with President Trump at the White House on that same day. The President has said Machado doesn't have the support within her country, and he has signaled a willingness to work with Maduro's number two, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez, who is now in power.

During a visit to Fort Worth on Monday, we asked Cruz about Venezuela's future and whether the country can continue under the existing regime. Cruz said, "It's something I've talked about at length on my podcast. I think what is next, I hope we'll have free and fair elections in Venezuela. I hope the people will elect a leader who is democratically elected, who embraces freedom, who embraces free enterprise, and who wants to do business with America. There are enormous opportunities. Venezuela has the single largest proven reserves of oil of any country on earth. It also has the largest reserves of gold. There are Texas business leaders, energy companies prepared to invest billions, but we need to have a stable regime that respects the rule of law and is friends with America. I'm hopeful that's what will happen."

Cruz, along with Senator John Cornyn and Republican members of Congress from North Texas, were in Fort Worth on Monday during a visit by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. Earlier Monday, while in San Antonio, Cruz said he also met the soldiers who were wounded while capturing Maduro. "I told all three of those soldiers what you participated in was history. You were living history, and the world is safer because of it." Maduro will stand trial on federal drug trafficking charges.

