Sen. Cruz says he's worried about feud between Lt. Gov. Patrick and House Speaker Phelan

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) — The growing animosity between Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick and Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan has gotten the attention of United States Senator Ted Cruz and he said it's very concerning.

"Listen, I'm very worried about it," he said. "The lieutenant governor and speaker of the House are in open warfare and that's not good for Texas, that's not good for the Republican Party. What I'm urging is both sides [is to] put down your guns."

Tensions between them flared right after Attorney General Ken Paxton was acquitted at his impeachment trial.

Then, tensions ignited again this week after a Texas Tribune report that Jonathan Stickland, head of the Defend Texas Liberty PAC, met with an avowed antisemite and nazi sympathizer.

The PAC has given millions of dollars to Republicans, including Patrick.

In a statement, Phelan said, "There is no excuse to keep tainted funds from an organization that provides a platform for hatemongers, sexual predators, racists and nazi sympathizers...I expect him to lead the way in redirecting these funds."

Patrick responded, "I didn't think even Dade Phelan would stoop this low. He has now absolutely hit rock bottom. His latest political stunt is disgusting, despicable, and disingenuous...I am calling on Dade Phelan to resign."

Cruz said the legislative stakes are too high during this third special session. "I'm worried that we could blow school choice in Texas because of this civil war in the Republican Party."

He said a bill that would provide taxpayer subsidies for students to attend private school will help Texas students. "To give every child in Texas the right to access a quality education regardless of their race, their ethnicity, their wealth, their zip code. This is the civil rights issue of the 21st century."

Cruz said he is getting involved in Republican primary races. "I have my team prepare on an XL spread sheet every vote a state representative or state senator has cast on school choice."

If Republicans voted for this legislation, Cruz said he'll support them. "But if you haven't—if you voted against school choice—the chances of my supporting you are essentially zero."

Instead, Cruz said he'll endorse their primary opponent.

A bill has not been filed in the House as of Friday evening. The Republican-majority in the Senate passed its legislation Thursday.

Democrats have blasted the proposal, saying it will hurt public schools and students because school districts will lose money when students attend private schools.

All eyes are on the House, where rural Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to block the legislation during the regular legislative session this year and during past sessions.

Watch the full interview with Senator Cruz here: