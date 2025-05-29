Watch CBS News
Bill cracking down on abortion pill distribution dies in Texas House

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Texas House passes THC ban, abortion ban exemption bill
Texas House passes THC ban, abortion ban exemption bill 02:14

A bill that have cracked down on the distribution of abortion pills died in the Texas House this week after not getting scheduled for House review.

Senate Bill 2880 would have enhanced criminal penalties for abortion crimes and provided more tools to target online sales of abortion drugs.

SB 2880 passed in the Senate last month with no amendments. 

Abraham George, chairman of the Texas Republican Party, has said that SB 2880 is an important bill that will save the lives of unborn Texans.

"As conservatives have pointed out, if this bill dies it will be the fault of Texas House Republicans," he said on social media.

Other abortion bill considered during 89th legislative session

On May 21, Texas lawmakers advanced a bill to clarify medical exceptions under one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the U.S., putting the GOP-backed proposal on the brink of reaching Gov. Greg Abbott's desk.

The changes would not expand abortion access in Texas or list specific medical exceptions under the state's near-total ban, which took effect in 2022 and only allows for an abortion to save the life of the mother. It also would not include exceptions for cases of rape or incest.

