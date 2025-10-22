Tow truck dangles over McKinney overpass after major crash

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded Wednesday after a tow truck crashed and ended up hanging over an overpass near Highway 121, also known as the Sam Rayburn Tollway, and Hardin Boulevard.

Units from the McKinney Fire Department responded to the scene along with other emergency personnel. Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and rescue anyone who may have been trapped.

All southbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Hardin Boulevard were closed following the crash, officials said. Two northbound lanes were also shut down due to the incident.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

