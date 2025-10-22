Watch CBS News
Local News

Tow truck dangles over McKinney overpass after major crash

By
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A dramatic rescue operation unfolded Wednesday after a tow truck crashed and ended up hanging over an overpass near Highway 121, also known as the Sam Rayburn Tollway, and Hardin Boulevard.

Units from the McKinney Fire Department responded to the scene along with other emergency personnel. Crews worked to stabilize the vehicle and rescue anyone who may have been trapped.

All southbound lanes of the Sam Rayburn Tollway at Hardin Boulevard were closed following the crash, officials said. Two northbound lanes were also shut down due to the incident.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.

In:

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue