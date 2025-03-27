Selena Quintanilla's killer, Yolanda Saldívar, denied parole, next eligibility in 2030

The woman serving a life sentence for killing singer Selena Quintanilla-Perez was denied parole, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles said in a statement Thursday.

Yolanda Saldívar was the president of Selena's fan club and shot and killed the American singer-songwriter on March 31, 1995.

The board gave the following reasoning to deny Saldívar's request: "The record indicates that the instant offense has elements of brutality, violence, assaultive behavior or conscious selection of victim's vulnerability indicating a conscious disregard for the lives, safety, or property of others, such that the offender poses a continuing threat to public safety."

Saldívar, now 64, is serving a life sentence at the Patrick L. O'Daniel Unit in Gatesville for killing the singer. Saldívar shot Selena in a Corpus Christi hotel room after being confronted for embezzling money from Selena's fan club and clothing boutiques.

The Quintanilla family and Selena's husband Chris Pérez posted a statement to the artist's pages following the announcement.

"Today, we are grateful that the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has chosen to deny parole for Yolanda Saldívar," read the statement. "While nothing can bring Selena back, this decision reaffirms that justice continues to stand for the beautiful life that was taken from us and from millions of fans around the world far too soon."

The parole panel denied parole this time, but has set her next parole review for March 2030.

March 31, 2025 is the 30th anniversary of Selena's death.

The family's statement concluded by saying, "We will continue to celebrate Selena's life - not the tragedy that took her from us - and we ask that all who cherish her do the same."

Since her death, Selena's story has been told through several television documentaries and a full-length film starring Jennifer Lopez. In Texas, there are several murals, statues and tributes in honor of the musician.