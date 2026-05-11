Community mourns Fort Worth security guard killed in Sunday morning shooting

A weekend shooting claimed the life of a Fort Worth security guard who was working after hours. Now, one of his friends shares more with CBS News Texas about who he was.

The shooting unfolded early Sunday morning in the southeast part of the city along Miller Avenue. The security guard, identified as 38-year-old Dominique Coleman, had been working at a nightclub and crossed the street to confront some customers from the club, police said.

That is when the suspect, 21-year-old Dadrian Freeman, shot Coleman multiple times, including in the back of the head, according to an arrest warrant affidavit. Dadrian Freeman also reportedly shot a woman and hit her on the head with the butt of his gun before fleeing the scene with two other family members: his father, identified as 46-year-old Dedrian Freeman, and his brother, identified as 22-year-old Dedrian Freeman Jr.

All three were arrested, with Dadrian Freeman charged with murder and aggravated assault. Meanwhile, Dedrian Freeman is charged unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and had an active warrant for a parole violation. Dedrian Freeman Jr. was arrested on an active Collin County warrant for a felony deadly conduct charge.

The woman who was shot is recovering, according to police.

"You hate to see tragedy happen, especially on Mother's Day," said Tracy Carter with the Fort Worth Police Department. "This is something tragic that never should have happened."

Cliff Sparks is one of Coleman's friends and was part of the DFW Ryderz car club in Fort Worth. He said Coleman was a special kind of man.

"Great guy, great father, he was a one-of-a-kind guy," Sparks said. "It's heartbreaking to see what his mother going through to have see her son laying on the ground on Mother's Day."

A meeting was planned among community members to happen Monday evening as part of a call to demand an end to the violence.