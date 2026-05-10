Fort Worth security guard killed, woman wounded in early Sunday morning shooting, police say

Fort Worth Police are investigating after a deadly shooting unfolded in the southeast part of the city early Sunday morning.

Officers said they responded to Miller Avenue, located near Highway 287, around 5:45 a.m. They said they worked with the Fort Worth Fire Department to provide medical aid to a security guard and a woman who had been shot.

The department said its preliminary investigation has found that the security guard was working after hours and crossed the street to a local business, talking to someone else before a confrontation began. A suspect, who remains unidentified as of publication, shot the guard and the woman before leaving, according to officers.

The security guard, who is also unidentified as of publication, was declared dead at the scene. Police said woman who was shot faced a non-life-threatening injury and was treated at a nearby hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Fort Worth Police at 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can also be shared online with the Tarrant County Crime Stoppers or by calling 817-469-8477.