Garland police said a second child sex abuse victim has been identified in the investigation into a former instructor at a longtime nonprofit to help at-risk youth .

Last week, police said one of the instructors at Garland Police Boxing Gym, 42-year-old Argie Santos, was arrested on child sex abuse charges. Santos is not a Garland police officer. The gym was temporarily shut down.

Officials said last week that the accuser was not affiliated with the gym but was urging parents who had children enrolled in the program to ask them questions about any possible inappropriate contact they might have had with Santos. On Monday, police announced a second victim has been identified.

Detectives learned that the second victim, at the time of the offense, was a member of the Garland Police Boxing Gym, where Santos previously served as a coach.

As a result of the ongoing investigation, an additional charge of indecency with a child by contact has been filed against Santos. He was transferred to the Dallas County Jail. The total bond amount is $175,000 for all current charges.

Garland police said the investigation is ongoing and encourage parents to speak with their children about any interactions they may have had with Santos. Anyone with information regarding Santos, or who believes they or their child may have been victimized, is encouraged to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.

What is the Garland Police Boxing Gym?

The Garland Police Boxing Gym opened in 1995, the idea of now-retired officer David Swavey. It was meant to give kids from troubled homes an opportunity to learn the skills and discipline of a sport.

The gym has impacted an estimated 10,000 children over its 32-year history.

"You're out there working the streets. You can tell there's a lot of kids that are misguided," Swavey said.

CBS News Texas previously profiled the coaching and mentoring that officers and civilians offered to kids outside of school. Today, the gym is temporarily closed.