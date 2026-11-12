Garland Police Boxing Gym temporarily shut down after instructor accused of child sexual abuse

A longtime nonprofit to help at-risk youth, supported by Garland police, has been shut down after one of its instructors was arrested on child sex abuse charges.

The instructor, Argie Santos, is not a Garland police officer.

Now, Garland police are concerned about the possibility of other accusers who may have had inappropriate contact with Santos.

Law enforcement sources say the accuser was not affiliated with the Garland Police Boxing Gym but are urging parents who had kids enrolled in the program to ask them questions about any possible inappropriate contact they might have had with Santos.

Argie Santos

Santos remains in the Garland City Detention Center. Police say they will release more information about this case at a later date.

What is the Garland Police Boxing Gym?

The Garland Police Boxing Gym opened in 1995, the idea of now-retired officer David Swavey. It was meant to give kids from troubled homes an opportunity to learn the skills and discipline of a sport.

The gym has impacted an estimated 10,000 children over its 32-year history.

"You're out there working the streets. You can tell there's a lot of kids that are misguided," Swavey said.

CBS News Texas previously profiled the coaching and mentoring that officers and civilians offered to kids outside of school. Today, the gym is temporarily closed.