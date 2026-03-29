Authorities search for missing person at Lake Ray Roberts

Multiple agencies are searching for a person who went underwater at Lake Ray Roberts on Sunday and has not surfaced, the Lewisville Fire Department said.

Lewisville FD said its Dive Team and Battalion Chief 1 have been dispatched for mutual aid along with the Pilot Point and Denton Fire Departments.

Crews are asking boaters and visitors in the area to give dive teams and emergency vessels space to operate safely as the search continues.

This is a developing story. CBS News Texas will provide updates as they become available.