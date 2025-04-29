Alleged suspect fatally shoots man after exchanging gunfire in Seagoville neighborhood, police say

A North Texas man has been arrested after a fatal exchange of gunfire in a Seagoville roadway, police said.

The Seagoville Police Department said 51-year-old Larry Robertson has been charged with murder.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the intersection of Fountain Drive and Canterbury Drive in the Seagoville Farms subdivision in response to a shooting, police said. When they arrived, a man was found visibly bleeding from gunshot wounds, with a person performing life-saving measures.

The officers took over until medical personnel arrived. The victim, who has not been identified, was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Suspect opens fire in Seagoville neighborhood

According to the preliminary investigation by Seagoville PD, the victim was walking down the sidewalk in the 2000 block of Canterbury Drive when a black car drove by him.

The arrest affidavit said that a homeowner's surveillance video shows the moment the victim began walking toward where the black car traveled, and when the car stopped in the middle of the street near Fountain Drive.

Police said the driver exited the vehicle, pulled out a rifle and began shooting at the victim. The victim, who was also armed, returned gunfire before running away. However, the victim was struck down, police said.

The driver got back in the vehicle and left the neighborhood, but was quickly intercepted by Seagoville officers responding to the gunshots, officials said.

Seagoville Police Department

The driver, identified as Robertson, was the only person found inside the vehicle, along with the loaded rifle used in the shooting, according to the news release.

Robertson was taken into custody for murder. He is being held at the Seagoville holding facility, officials confirmed.

The victim's name will be released by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office once the next of kin is notified.

Possible motive revealed

Seagoville PD said officers interviewed Robertson's stepdaughter following his arrest and revealed what happened earlier in the day before the shooting.

She told officers that she was at her home, where she lives with Roberston and her mother, and saw two men on their surveillance camera loitering around the front of their home in the Seagoville Farms neighborhood.

The affidavit said one of those men started to knock on their door while the other stayed in the street in front of their home. She said the two men appeared to be signaling each other, which made her suspicious. When she didn't answer the door, the two men left.

The affidavit said the stepdaughter then showed Robertson the surveillance video, and he got into his car to search for the men.

A little while later, Robertson was seen on camera returning to his home, going inside and coming back out with a rifle, the affidavit said.

"The defendant's actions, which include seeking out the complainant [victim] and his associate while armed with a loaded rifle, are reasonably deemed to be premeditated," Seagoville PD said in the affidavit.

The investigation is still ongoing, and police ask anyone with information to call the department at 972-287-2999.