Scotiabank to open Dallas regional headquarters in Victory Park, adding 1,000 jobs

Victory Park is celebrating another milestone in its transformation from industrial wasteland to urban hotspot.

The city has announced an agreement with Canada's Scotiabank to open a regional headquarters in the area, bringing about 1,000 new jobs.

"It was a wasteland. It was. There was nothing here," said Tommy Popal, owner of Biagio Wine & Spirits and a longtime Victory Park business advocate.

Now, residents and business owners say the neighborhood is finally living up to its promise of being a vibrant, walkable destination for work, life, and play.

"It's safe. It's walkable. Goldman Sachs is here. The energy is here. American Airlines is here," said Jennifer Jones, who lives in Victory Park. "It is only going to get better."

Financial growth fueled by Goldman Sachs and Scotiabank

Scotiabank's announcement follows the 2023 groundbreaking of Goldman Sachs' $500 million campus, which is expected to bring about 5,000 employees to the area. The influx of financial professionals is energizing local businesses.

"They're building it so quickly," Popal said. "I mean, they're already putting the window panels on. So we're super excited."

Local businesses still waiting for foot traffic boost

Despite the progress, some business owners say foot traffic remains a challenge.

"It looks like a great spot — lots of office buildings around us, lots of condominiums," said Pardeep Sharma, owner of Roti Grill. "But moving here two years ago, my business has been slow. We don't have enough foot traffic. We need more foot traffic coming in."

Walkability helps Victory Park stand out in Dallas

Popal agrees that walkability is one of Victory Park's strongest assets — and one that sets it apart in Dallas.

"Being a Dallas native, the one knock on Dallas is that it's not a really walkable town," he said. "Victory Park is one of the areas where you can walk around, go to a restaurant, go shopping a little bit, and be outside. That is the cool part about being in Victory Park, for sure."

After six years in the neighborhood, Popal said he's optimistic that holding out for Victory Park's big win will be worth it.