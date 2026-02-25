Scotiabank opens Dallas regional HQ as Victory Park bets on long‑term growth

Despite uncertainty surrounding some of Victory Park's largest tenants, the neighborhood is seeing new investment – and a major international bank is now planting its flag there.

Scotiabank celebrated the opening of its new Dallas regional headquarters on Wednesday, marking a significant expansion for the Canada‑based financial institution. The company says the office will support more than 1,000 workers and signals a long‑term commitment to North Texas.

For business owners already operating in Victory Park, the new headquarters adds to a sense of growing energy in the area.

"I think Dallas, in general, as a city and landscape, is ever evolving, ever growing. And we attract a lot of different businesses and corporations to the area. So we're pretty excited," said Veronica Ume‑Ezeoki, co‑owner of CNTRD Juice, a new shop in Victory Park.

Ume‑Ezeoki said the location and the potential for continued growth drew her business to the neighborhood.

Scotiabank makes its move

The bank's leadership framed the opening as part of a broader transformation in the financial industry — and an opportunity to deepen its presence in a fast‑growing region.

"The global financial industry, like so many industries, is undergoing a profound transformation. But at the center of that is one simple principle. Finance is ultimately about enabling growth. And that's what this moment means for Scotiabank and Dallas. Momentum and growth," said Nicole Frew, Scotiabank co‑CEO.

The bank, which manages more than $1 trillion in assets and is one of the largest in North America, says Dallas offers the talent pipeline and business environment it needs.

"Dallas, as we're seeing, also has access to exceptional talent," said Scott Thomson, Scotiabank president and CEO. "The strength of its universities, the growing technology and financial services ecosystem, and the quality of life have created an environment where people and businesses want to build for the long term."

A developer still bullish on Victory Park

Victory Park's future has been a topic of debate as major tenants — including those tied to the American Airlines Center — consider their next moves. But longtime developer Ross Perot Jr., whose Hillwood Development helped envision the district decades ago, says the area's trajectory remains strong.

"Remember what this was? Grain silos, meatpacking power plants, railroad yards," Perot said, reflecting on the transformation.

"You're going to continue to have a great arena, or you're going to have another great development there," he added. "You've got two wise owners. They both are good at what they do. They'll make very prudent decisions. And this is just the beginning. I know they are opening today. Goldman's coming on like gangbusters around the corner. It's an exciting time to be here."

Businesses plan to adapt

For small business owners like Ume‑Ezeoki, the message is simple: whatever happens next, they're ready.

"So I think that no matter what, business owners are always going to do what they need to do to make things happen," she said.