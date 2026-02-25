Dallas bank opening boosts Victory Park growth amid AAC uncertainty A Canada‑based bank has opened a new regional office in Victory Park, bringing more than 1,000 jobs and signaling long‑term investment in the area. The move comes as the district continues to grow, even with uncertainty surrounding the future of the American Airlines Center and its current tenants. Nearby businesses say the influx of workers and new development is fueling momentum, helping drive foot traffic and reinforcing Victory Park’s position as a rapidly expanding commercial hub.