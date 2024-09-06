School population pothole, district deficit not covered by Richardson ISD "Project RightSize"

RICHARDSON – Steven and Pamela Hughes, active PTA members, are facing new challenges this year as their sons, Dillon and AJ, attend different elementary schools due to Richardson Independent School District's Project RightSize.

"It's now PTAs—multiple," Pamela Hughes said. "It's a lot of scheduling changes."

Their sixth and fourth graders would have attended Dartmouth Elementary together, but a multimillion-dollar deficit led to the closure of five schools. Trustees redrew attendance zones to absorb students into other schools.

AJ Hughes applied for a transfer to remain at Dartmouth, while Dillon rides his bike to Yale Elementary.

"It's like me and three other friends in my class," Dillon said. "We're trying to get to know all the other Yale kids."

The change is challenging for Dillon, who had one more year of elementary school before heading to seventh grade. The Hughes family is making every effort to ease the transition.

"We remind them that our neighbors are still our neighbors," Pamela Hughes said. "We're being intentional about seeing all their friends in the neighborhood."

Project RightSize impacts 1,100 students, according to Superintendent Tabitha Branum, who has a fourth grader in the district.

"We recognize this was a disruptive change for many families," Branum said. "They have been gracious and understanding, great collaborators in this work."

Branum noted that 60% of Richardson ISD students are economically disadvantaged. The district is the sixth most diverse in Texas and the 40th in the nation. However, a $27 million deficit requires tough decisions.

"We have six more budget recommendations to explore this school year," Branum said. "Each will play a key role in moving closer to a balanced budget."

Trustees voted to close Greenwood Hills, Springridge, Spring Valley, Thurgood Marshall, and Dobie Pre-K in March. Reviews showed decreasing populations and building capacities below 60%. Consolidating schools saves money and increases campus populations.

"Our demographer predicted 36,500 students for 2024-25, and we're trending at 36,600," Branum said. "Slightly above the demographer but down from just above 37,000 last year."

Lower enrollment means less state funding. Richardson ISD also had to increase wages to retain teachers, leading to consolidations.

No immediate plans exist to consolidate more elementary schools. This year, voter-approved ratifications and adjusting high school schedules are on the table.

Parents are still adjusting to Project RightSize. Michelle Diaz had to change her work schedule and was unsure when her daughter would return home during the first week of school.

"Paperwork said 3:49 p.m., but it's past four, and they're still at school," Diaz said. "It's hard to know when to pick up our children."

CBS News Texas inquired about bussing issues. RISD Executive Director of Communications Tim Clark said new routes take longer initially as families adjust.

Diaz's son, Julian Garcia, liked the move to Yale.

"This school feels like an upgrade," Garcia said.

Neethu Mathew, with kids in first, third, fifth, and sixth grades, said the transition has been difficult.

"I'm not going to say I love it, but the community has been superb," Mathew said. "We've been welcomed and loved by our new school."

RISD projects fewer students in the next five years, with high school enrollment dropping by 10% and Pre-K through sixth grade by 10%. Seventh and eighth-grade numbers are predicted to fall by 6%, with an overall loss of 3,600 students.

Aikin, Jess Harben, Lake Highlands High, Mark Twain, Moss Haven, Northlake, Stults Road, and White Rock elementary schools expect a dip in students despite Project RightSize.

Branum said they plan to advocate for funding in Austin and support Governor Abbott's School Choice Program, which could provide up to $10,000 annually for eligible students to attend private schools.

"I'm not afraid of school choice," Branum said. "I want adequate funds to produce the best public education system in Richardson ISD so parents can choose public education knowing both systems have equal resources."