Scattered showers continue across North Texas

NORTH TEXAS - This morning is a Weather Alert. While the threat for severe weather is low for today, we'll have a few scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in parts of North Texas as a cold front slowly moves south.

The front, in fact, will take the severe weather threat toward Central Texas and the coast. Still, at times this morning through at least early afternoon, a few showers could be heavy here and there in North Texas. We'll likely lift the Weather Alert, though, by midday if not before.

Otherwise, this afternoon, we'll see mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower or two. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60s.

Tonight, we'll see mostly cloudy skies and lows in the mid 50s.

Keep your rain gear handy on Saturday. We're tracking scattered showers, which is not great news for the St. Patrick's Day Parade and festivities in Lower Greenville in Dallas.

An isolated storm or two could develop on Saturday, too. The threat for severe weather remains low. Otherwise, expect mostly cloudy skies and highs in the low to mid 60s.

On St. Patrick's Day this Sunday, expect mostly cloudy skies. An isolated shower is possible. The rain chance is around 10-20%. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

Mostly sunny skies are in Monday's forecast. Highs will be in the lower 60s.

Highs will be in the upper 60s for the first day of spring, which is Tuesday.