The Savannah Bananas bring Banana Ball to Globe Life Field in 2026

The Savannah Bananas and the Texas Tailgaters will face off September 25-27 in Arlington next year. Game times will be announced on a later date.

The games coincide with the final weekend of the MLB 2026 regular season, when the Texas Rangers are expected to play a three-game series on the road against the Minnesota Twins.

What is Banana Ball?

"Banana Ball" is a fan-involved and fast-paced style of baseball that features unique rules. These rules include: no bunting or walks, fans catching foul balls for outs, and a two-hour time limit. The Savannah Bananas are credited as the pioneers of Banana Ball. The team recently finished its 2025 Banana Ball World Tour, which included sold-out games at "some of the country's most iconic sports venues."

How to get tickets

Globe Life Field says they will have a limited number of premium lower concourse tickets for each of the games. Those tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday, October 21, at 10 a.m. CT on their website.

Fans interested in presale access to catch some Banana Ball have two options. Priority presale will take place Monday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CT. Globe Life Field says fans who place a deposit on a 2026 season ticket package by October 15 of this year will receive access to the presale window.

Regular presale will take place after priority on Monday, October 20, from 4 to 10 p.m. CT.

Remaining tickets will go on sale at a later date at BananaBall.com. A Ticket Lottery for those tickets is now open and will close on October 31.