Cold case: Still no arrest in 1986 murder of Sammy Bruner

By Annie Gimbel

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas) - Thirty-six years ago, Sammy Bruner's skeletal remains were found in the 4600 block of South Loop 12 in Dallas. 

Today, the Dallas Police Department continues to investigate the 1986 murder. At the time, Bruner's mother told police that her 21-year-old son was missing on May 23, 1986. 

Investigators said an autopsy revealed Bruner died from a gunshot wound. 

If anyone has any information regarding his death, please contact Sgt. Jerry Girdler at 214-671-3661 or by email at coldcase@dallaspolice.gov

First published on March 21, 2023 / 2:53 PM

