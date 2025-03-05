Sally Beauty Holdings headquarters relocating from Denton to Plano, company says

Another retailer is relocating its headquarters to Plano.

Sally Beauty Holdings, which has been located in Denton for the past 40 years, announced Wednesday it is relocating to the Legacy West area.

Sally Beauty is joining Toyota Motor North America, Liberty Mutual, PepsiCo/Frito-Lay North America, JPMorgan Chase, Bank of America and Ericsson North America, all located in the North Texas community.

The company said it plans to move into its new office later this year.

Just two weeks ago, KFC announced it is relocating its U.S. corporate headquarters from Louisville, Kentucky, to Plano. As a result, about 100 corporate workers will move, according to Yum Brands, which operates KFC.

Sally Beauty was founded in 1964 and sells and distributes to thousands of stores across the world. The company recently launched the pilot of a new brick-and-mortar concept that includes 10 stores in Dallas-Fort Worth, called Happy Beauty Co., to meet a rising demand for high-quality, low-cost beauty products, it said.