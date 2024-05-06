Sachse elementary creates park to honor 2 victims of Allen mall shooting

SACHSE — A Sachse elementary school found a touching way to honor two of their own who died in the Allen Outlet shooting.

Sisters Daniela and Sofia Mendoza were in 4th and 2nd grades at Cox Elementary School. A year to the day after they were robbed of two of the school's brightest lights, they held a Day of Remembrance.

"Here on this ground, we are not only breaking earth but also breaking barriers of grief and loss," said principal Krista Wilson. "Today, we lay the foundation for a space that will stand as a symbol of resilience and love and unity."

Teachers have spent the last year thinking of fitting ways to honor 11-year-old Daniela and 8-year-old Sofia Mendoza. They came up with The Mendoza Legacy Park, paid for entirely by private donations.

"We had crayons and notebook paper and just started brainstorming ideas on how to honor these students in a way that was not just for our school but also that the community could participate as well," said teacher Stephanie Green.

It will have butterfly benches among trees and greenery, a bird feeder, and a small, free library - all reflections of the sisters' interests and dreams.

"Sofia was the big personality, colorful, and Daniela was the calm, sturdy one, and so I think it's just the perfect mix of the two of them," said Green.

They chose the front of the school for its placement so that the entire community can enjoy it year-round when it opens this fall.

"It doesn't seem like it's been a year. We've been through a lot as our Cox community and Cox family, and it does take time to heal. But when we do positive things, I think it helps us to move through that," said Wilson.

The school is also hosting a community book drive to stock the free library at the park, as well as other libraries. It runs through the month of May.