RV crashes into Fort Worth home, critically injuring one while sparking fire

FORT WORTH – An RV crashed into a house in the Wedgwood area of Fort Worth on Friday, critically injuring one inside the vehicle and sparking a fire, officials said.

CBS News Texas

First responders were called to 6012 Wrigley Way just after 1 p.m.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, the individual inside the RV was trapped and had to be rescued. MedStar reported that the victim was critically injured.

CBS News Texas will provide additional details as they become available.