North Texas man with ties to white supremacist group sentenced to life in prison for firing at officer

A Rowlett man with ties to a white supremacist group has been sentenced to life in prison for opening fire on a Plano police officer, the Collin County District Attorney's Office announced.

Christopher Allen, 34, was convicted of aggravated assault against a public servant.

Gunfire erupts after narcotics raid

The incident happened in August 2021. The Plano police SWAT officers were called to a home to execute a narcotics search warrant. Police said Allen, who was staying at the home while on felony probation, jumped a backyard fence and ran from the scene.

When an officer began to chase Allen on foot, he turned and fired a handgun. The officer then returned fire "to protect himself, the officers behind him and the surrounding neighborhood," the news release said.

Daniel Christopher Allen, 34, of Rowlett. Collin County DA's Office

Officials said Allen was injured during the exchange, dropped his weapon and was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Evidence and criminal history revealed during hearing

The Collin County DA's Office said jurors were shown bodycam and drone footage of the raid incident, which captured the moment Allen opened fire on the officer. The jury then found Allen guilty in less than 20 minutes.

"The Plano SWAT team put themselves in harm's way that day, confronting a known threat to protect our community," Collin County DA Greg Willis said in a statement. "That kind of courage deserves more than praise – it deserves our deepest gratitude."

As the punishment phase began, prosecutors told the jury that Allen had been a convicted felon since 2015 and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

A gang expert testified about Allen's "long-standing membership in Aryan Circle," a known violent white supremacist prison gang, the news release said.

Allen faced five to 99 years or life in prison, and the jury handed down a life sentence following testimony.