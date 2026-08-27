Rain possible for North Texas as heat advisory remains in place, Ross Fire still burns

The frontal system that moved through North Texas on Wednesday brought environmental improvements regarding the fire danger. However, the Ross Fire is still active.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire has burned over 80,000 acres with 12% containment.

Winds will stay from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph on Thursday, which will cause the smoke and fire trajectories to move southeasterly.

A Heat Advisory is in place. The heat index could reach 109 degrees by Thursday afternoon; DFW's high is expected to reach 99 degrees.

A shower or storm is possible on Thursday. The main concern will be frequent lightning and gusty winds. Activity is possible from the late afternoon and evening. Not everyone will see rainfall, just a few lucky locations.

A mid-level ridge begins to strengthen through the weekend, so dry weather and hot conditions will stay in the forecast.