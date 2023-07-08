Watch CBS News
Rosie the Riveter mural unveiled at Rosie Memorial Rose Garden

By Johannah Grenaway, Lori Malhoit

/ CBS Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A face you may be familiar with is making a comeback in Fort Worth. 

The Vintage Flying Museum and the Fort Worth Rose Society unveiled a new "Rosie the Riveter" mural Saturday. North Richland Hills artists Lisa Henson and her daughter Nicole Damon painted the mural together. They spent 80 hours covering the brick wall at the Rosie Memorial Rose Garden.

One of the original World War II riveters attended the event. 

Grace Brown, who is now 101 years old, once helped construct aircrafts while men were at war.

You can see the mural in person at the Vintage Flying Museum on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

First published on July 8, 2023 / 5:40 PM

