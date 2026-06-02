2 charged after road rage fight ends with 20-year-old man shot, killed in Balch Springs, police say

Two suspects are facing multiple charges in connection with shooting and killing a man during a suspected road rage incident in Balch Spring over the weekend, authorities said. And the incident was caught on video.

The Balch Springs Police Department confirmed that 19-year-old Daniel Mora and 22-year-old Moises Mora have been charged in the shooting death of 20-year-old Jorge Armando Sanchez.

Daniel Mora (pictured left) and Moises Mora (pictured right) are both charged in connection with the murder of 20-year-old Jorge Armando Sanchez. Dallas Police Department

Fight turns deadly

The department said at about 2:55 p.m. on May 31, officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection of Peachtree Road and Lake June Road. When they arrived, a man, later identified as Sanchez, was found lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sanchez was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to the arrest affidavit, a witness told police a black Chevy pickup truck was driving aggressively toward a white Dodge Ram. As the two vehicles stopped at a traffic signal, the occupants in both vehicles started arguing.

The affidavit said that when the traffic light changed, the driver of the Chevy pickup, later identified as Moises Mora, pulled in front of the Dodge Ram that was driven by the victim, Sanchez.

And the witness recorded the incident, police said.

The video showed Moises Mora exit the truck and approach Sanchez, who had also exited his vehicle. The two got into a physical fight before Sanchez ultimately overpowered Moises Mora and forced him to the ground.

That's when, police said, the passenger of the Chevy pickup, Daniel Mora, exited the vehicle and pulled out a handgun, firing it at Sanchez multiple times.

The video then showed Sanchez collapse to the ground as Daniel Mora concealed the gun in his waistband. Then, both Daniel and Moises Mora approached the victim's vehicle without rendering aid and fled the scene in their Chevy.

After reviewing the video and speaking with the witness, police said Sanchez didn't have a weapon, and no weapon was found at the scene when officers arrived.

Technology leads to tracking suspects' location

As the investigation got underway, the Flock Safety Automated License Plate Reader technology helped identify the suspects' vehicle, leading to the discovery of their residence.

As officers approached a home where the Chevy pickup was parked, established a perimeter and confirmed with family members that Daniel and Moises Mora lived there, the two were taken into custody.

Officers then executed a search warrant on the home, where they found the gun that was used in Sanchez's death, which still appeared to have blood on it, the affidavit said.

Police said based on the evidence, witness statements and video, both Daniel Mora and Moises Mora have been charged with murder in Sanchez's death. The two are being held in the Dallas County jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call the Balch Springs Police Department at 972-557-6000.