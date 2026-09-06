RNC Midterm Convention in Dallas brings tight security, road closures

Preparations for the Republican Midterm Convention are in full swing. Tents, gates, and a main stage are already set up outside the American Airlines Center.

The two-day event is expected to draw 20,000 visitors, with President Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance expected to attend.

Jay J Armes, a security expert, says the public can expect to see "a significant amount of police presence, you're going to see protesters, counter protesters, you're going to see people on rooftops, which are law-enforcement that are snipers."

RNC security brings Dallas road closures

Starting Monday, those going to the area will have to pass through a security checkpoint. Those checkpoints will be at Payne Street on the East side of the AAC, with two more on the North and South sides of the venue.

Anyone driving or walking will need to show an ID or documentation confirming why they're in the area.

"Yes, it is a little annoying, especially for someone who lives here, making sure that I have to carry my ID," says Felicity Frate.

Kendall Williams owns Bluebonnet and Thyme, right across from the AAC. She gave all her employees a letter confirming they work in the area, but says she's concerned about how this will impact business.

"So far, the blockade has been a little bit, a hindrance on our business, especially being a new restaurant just opening Aug. 7," said Williams.

The checkpoints will remain in place until midnight on Sept. 11.

The convention is costing the city dearly. New numbers released by the city manager show a price tag of over $2 million, the majority of which covers security. This comes as the city deals with a budget shortfall.