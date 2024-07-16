RNC delegates from North Texas describe Donald Trump's 1st public appearance since assassination attempt: "Tears Of Joy"

NORTH TEXAS – Delegates to the Republican National Convention from North Texas told CBS News Texas that when former president and three-time presidential nominee Donald Trump came into the hall Monday night for the first time since he was shot, the crowd just erupted, and they felt it.

They said Trump, who wore a bandage on part of his right ear, seemed moved by all the support he received from the crowd.

The former president also made his first appearance with his vice presidential nominee and running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio.

"There was a joy," said Rosalie Escobedo, an RNC Delegate from Tarrant County. "There was a jubilation. There was an atmosphere where basically crying lasts for the night and joy comes in the morning and so we couldn't be more excited to have Trump as our next president."

"When he came into the room with that new refreshed demeanor, and just looking like I just love America, and I'm here to give my all for the United States of America," said Troy Jackson, an RNC delegate from Dallas County. "It just made everyone - we're with him 1,000 percent."

Michael Padilla, an RNC Delegate from Collin County agreed.

"It was fantastic," Padilla said. "Even some people cried. They were really close to me ... They were just crying with joy, tears of joy, and I was excited to see him. You're right, he exuded energy, confidence, and poise ready to lead the nation once again."

On the second night of the convention, two Texans will have primetime speaking slots.

They include Sen. Ted Cruz, who is up for reelection, and Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson, who made national headlines last year when he announced he was changing his party affiliation from being a Democrat to a Republican.

Former Presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who received more than 17 percent of the votes in the Republican primary in Texas, will also address the convention.

Watch Eye On Politics 7:30 Sunday morning on CBS News Texas ON AIR & streaming

Follow Jack on X: @cbs11jack