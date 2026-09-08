North Texas police fatally shoot man accused of aiming gun at them, department says

A North Texas police department has launched an investigation after it says two officers shot and killed a man who allegedly aimed a gun at them while facing a mental health crisis on Monday night.

The River Oaks Police Department said the call came in around 9:30 p.m. from the 900 block of Yale Street, and that it was for someone contemplating suicide. According to the department, officers arrived and encountered a man outside a residence.

During this incident, the department said the men went back inside and retrieved a handgun. Police said the man didn't comply with commands and aimed the gun at the two responding officers, leading them to open fire and hit him.

River Oaks Police said the scene was secured and that, while emergency medical aid was administered, the man was declared dead at the scene. As of publication, the man has not been publicly identified, nor have the officers.

The department said neither officer was hurt.

River Oaks Police said per its own departmental policy, the Texas Rangers and Tarrant County District Attorney's Office's Officer Involved Shooting Team have been notified and will conduct an independent investigation into the incident. An internal administrative review is also underway. Both officers are now on standard paid administrative leave pending the conclusion of the investigation.

River Oaks is located about five miles northwest of Fort Worth.

The incident in River Oaks unfolded nearly 19 hours after another deadly shooting involving police unfolded in North Texas. Miles away in Garland, officers there said they shot and killed a machete-wielding man early Monday morning.