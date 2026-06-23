Right-wing activist Jake Lang released on bond after alleged Karmelo Anthony threat, banned from Texas pending trial

The right-wing activist accused of threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony has posted bond and is ordered to leave the Lone Star state.

Jake Lang went on a tirade against the judge as he was walking out of the Collin County Jail.

No one that CBS News Texas spoke to in the judicial system can recall a judge ordering someone to leave the state as a condition of bond.

But Jake Lang said that he plans to adhere to those instructions and denied that his reported threat to kill Karmelo Anthony was serious.

"Freedom! Woo hoo! Going to get some barbecue and then get on a plane," Lang said. "Because I'm not allowed — the first man in American history to be kicked out and banned from the state of Texas for my political ideologies,

Jake Lang left the Collin County Jail with a GPS monitor attached to his leg after posting a $250,000 bond.

Lang accused of threatening to kill Karmelo Anthony

He's been ordered to leave the state except for court dates after his arrest for making a terroristic threat.

It's related to a live stream social media post of the scene outside the Collin County Courthouse during the Karmelo Anthony murder trial. Authorities say Lang made a threat to kill Anthony while in a hostile verbal exchange with one of the teen's supporters.

Outside the jail, Lang called his arrest politically motivated.

"This is a draconian abuse of power," he said. "And these judges don't care about it. They only care about creating the right optics so that they can get elected the next segment."

The 31-year-old, who was part of the January 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol and pro-ICE demonstrations in Minneapolis, says after this arrest, he plans to tone down some of his extremist rhetoric.

"So, yes, of course, we're going to be moving forward, trying to really watch the way we're speaking in the future, knowing that it was hyperbole, knowing that it was an exaggeration," said Lang. :I didn't have any weapons on me. You know, I would never do such a thing."

Lang has posted on X that he was joking about killing Anthony, but he faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted.