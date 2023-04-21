Watch CBS News
Richland High School student arrested after threatening teacher with knife

By Annie Gimbel

TARRANT COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas) - A Richland High School student faces charges after threatening a teacher with a knife, according to Carissa Katekaru, a spokesperson for North Richland Hills police.

It happened before school began on April 21. The teacher de-escalated the situation, thus no one was injured. No other students were in the room at the time. 

Since the student is a juvenile, police aren't publicly identifying him/her.

