Richardson police release video of suspect ignoring commands before being fatally shot after allegedly stabbing four

Richardson police have released new details – including body‑camera footage and the 911 call – from a violent attack at Good Vibes Bar and Grill late Wednesday night.

Four people were stabbed, and the suspect, 28‑year‑old Stephen Kwembe, was shot and killed by officers after refusing to drop a knife.

According to Richardson police, Kwembe had appeared in court earlier in the day for drug‑related charges. After the hearing, he attempted to retrieve a gun that had been confiscated during his arrest. Police did not return the weapon.

Suspect's 911 call revealed

Police say Kwembe called 911 shortly before the incident and told dispatchers he intended to harm people at the bar.

"I'm going to kill this (expletive), and I'm going to kill this other dude who also kinda stopping me, so I'm going to kill two people who did me wrong because they called the cops on me, so I'm going to kill two people," Kwembe said.

Officers respond to knife threat

Officers were dispatched around 10 p.m. for reports of a man threatening patrons with a knife.

The body‑camera footage released by police shows officers arriving at the bar and encountering Kwembe holding a knife. They repeatedly order him to drop it. He refuses and continues walking toward them, and two officers open fire.

Tense exchange captured on video

An exchange ensued between officers and Kwembe.

"Hey, drop the knife," an officer said.

"No," Kwembe said.

"Drop the knife."

"Shoot."

"Drop the knife."

"Kill me."

Officers continued trying to de‑escalate the situation, saying: "We want to help you, but you need to drop that knife, and I need you to do it right now."

"Kill me."

"Stop walking, sir. Put the knife down."

Kwembe continues advancing.

"I gave up on life, do it," Kwembe said.

"Stop, just put it on the ground. We don't want to hurt you, dude. Put the knife on the ground, alright. Just put the knife down, get down on your knees."

Kwembe didn't back down.

"Do it, kill me."

"Sir, we don't want to kill you."

"I want to die."

"Kwembe, stop. Put it down."

Police say Kwembe was walking toward officers with the knife in his hand when they fired, striking him.

Victims include bartender on duty

Of the four people who were stabbed during the attack, one of the victims is the bartender on duty, known by regulars as Fefe.

The bar's owner posted on social media asking the community to "please pray for Fefe and our patrons that assisted her."

A bullet hole remained visible at the entrance on Thursday, a stark reminder of the chaos that unfolded.

Regulars shaken by violence

Many customers returned to the bar on Thursday morning to check on staff and each other.

Mary Cooper, a regular, said the bar feels like family.

"It's a family bar," Cooper said. "Everyone knows each other."

Jonathan Kim, who had been at the bar just hours before the attack, said the violence shook him.

"I go there for good vibes," Kim said. "It breaks my heart knowing that somebody almost died. It's not cool."

Kim added that the community is focused on supporting Fefe and the other victims as they recover.

"We're all hoping that Fefe really feels better in time," Kim said. "Time heals emotional, physical, and mental wounds."

Bar plans to reopen on Friday

The Good Vibes Bar and Grill remained closed on Thursday but planned to reopen on Friday.