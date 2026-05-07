Richardson police release video, 911 call from deadly bar attack Richardson police released new body‑camera video and the 911 call made by the suspect in a deadly stabbing attack at Good Vibes Bar and Grill. Officers say the incident began as a stabbing that injured four people before police shot and killed the suspect, identified as 28‑year‑old Stephen Kwembe. In the 911 call, Kwembe told dispatchers he was heading to the bar to hurt people and said he planned to kill two individuals he believed had wronged him. Police say officers repeatedly ordered him to drop a knife before opening fire. Regulars at the bar described the neighborhood spot as a close‑knit place shaken by the violence.