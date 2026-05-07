Suspect shot, killed by officers after injuring 4 people in knife attack inside Richardson restaurant, police say

A suspect was shot and killed by officers after injuring four people in a knife attack inside a restaurant at a Richardson shopping center late Wednesday, authorities said.

According to the Richardson Police Department, at about 10 p.m., officers responded to the Good Vibes Bar & Grill, located at the Richwood Shopping Center in the 2100 block of West Buckingham Road, after reports of a man with a knife threatening to hurt people.

When officers arrived, the suspect, who was still armed with a knife, was standing outside the entrance of the restaurant. Officers were also told that there were victims inside the restaurant as they tried to command the suspect to drop the weapon.

Police said the suspect refused to comply with officers' commands, and during that encounter, two officers fired their service weapons, striking the suspect.

Officers tended to both the suspect and the four victims found inside the restaurant until paramedics arrived.

The suspect and the four victims were all taken to the hospital, police said.

The suspect died from his injuries, and police have not released any information concerning the condition of the victims at this time.

The names of those involved have also yet to be released.

Richardson Police said the investigation into what led to the attack is ongoing.