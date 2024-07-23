Repairs to disrupted DART rail system expected to be completed by Wednesday evening

DALLAS – Repairs to the DART rail system are ongoing and expected to be completed by Wednesday evening after an early Sunday morning accident significantly disrupted services in downtown Dallas.

The disruption occurred when a Dallas Fire-Rescue truck drove off an elevated roadway and fell onto the DART tracks, causing severe damage. Four firefighters were injured.

DART provides bus, light rail, commuter rail, and paratransit services to the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area.

"We appreciate the patience extended to the team as we work to complete these critical repairs following this unexpected incident," said Bernard Jackson, senior vice president and chief operations officer for DART.

Jackson said he's pleased repairs are nearing completion and that plans are to provide an additional update on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. Sunday at I-345 Expwy and South Good Latimer. The fire truck veered off the US-75 over Southeast Junction, according to DART.

All four DART rail lines have been affected, leading to passenger delays and a power shutdown in the downtown area.

DART set up "bus bridges" to assist passengers in reaching other parts of the rail network.

Shuttle buses will continue to be provided downtown until the repairs are complete.

"Like the previous two days, passengers will continue to experience delays while traveling in this area and throughout the DART system," DART said in a news release.

Those wanting to stay informed can contact DART Customer Service at (214) 979-1111, find service updates on the DART GoPass app, or sign up for DART Service Alerts at DART.org