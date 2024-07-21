4 firefighters injured after engine falls onto DART tracks

4 firefighters injured after engine drives off bridge in Dallas

DALLAS — Four firefighters were injured when a Dallas Fire Rescue truck drove off an elevated roadway Sunday morning, landing on DART tracks below.

The accident happened around 6 a.m. at I-345 Expwy and South Good Latimer. A fire truck veered off the US-75 over Southeast Junction, according to DART.

Portions of I-345, South Good Latimer, Routh Street, and the DART Rail system have been closed to all traffic as a result of the incident. As a result of this accident, DART services lost power in the Downtown Dallas Central Business District, halting all train traffic in this area. The DART Operations team established bus bridges at the following locations:

Cityplace/Uptown

Deep Ellum

Pearl/Arts District

West End

EBJ/Union

Victory

The investigation, led by Dallas Police is ongoing, according to DART, and once complete, DART can begin to make the necessary repairs.

"The crash resulted in severe damage to the DART system which might take a significant amount of time to repair," DART said in a statement. "During this time, passengers should expect significant delays and should be mindful of signage and directions from DART personnel. "

The four firefighters are said to be in stable condition.

This is a developing story.