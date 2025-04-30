Red Oak teen struck, killed by vehicle trying to retrieve shoe on highway, police say

A Red Oak teenager was struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night while trying to cross the interstate to retrieve a shoe, police said.

Just after 9:45 p.m., Red Oak Police Department and Red Oak Fire Rescue crews responded to the 400 block of South I-35E in response to a major accident call.

Witnesses told officers that a teen boy was crossing N I-35 east to west with some friends, and when he made it to the jersey barrier, jumped it and crossed the southbound lanes, he lost one of his Crocs (shoes). In an attempt to get it, police said the teen crossed the lanes of traffic and was struck by a vehicle in the southbound lane and died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and "did not exhibit any signs of intoxication or impairment."

Police said the investigation is underway and no charges have been filed at this time.

Red Oak ISD mourning death of student

The Red Oak Independent School District confirmed the teen killed in the incident was an 11th-grade student, but his name has not been released to the public.

The district sent a letter to inform parents and staff about the student's passing, expressing condolences and saying support counselors will be available as needed.

"Please keep a watch on your child and reach out to counseling if they need to speak with one," the letter read.