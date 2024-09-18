North Texas anesthesiologist convicted of tampering with IV bags to be sentenced

North Texas doctor convicted of tampering with IV bags to be sentenced

North Texas doctor convicted of tampering with IV bags to be sentenced

North Texas doctor convicted of tampering with IV bags to be sentenced

DALLAS COUNTY – A North Texas anesthesiologist found guilty of tampering with IV bags will be sentenced on Wednesday.

In April, Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz was convicted on all 10 counts he faced for the crime. Ortiz was originally supposed to be sentenced on July 22, then was pushed to Sept. 16 before finally being scheduled to Sept. 18.

Ortiz faces up to 190 years in prison.

The investigation began nearly two years ago, when a North Dallas surgery center operated by Baylor Scott & White contacted police about what was called a "compromised" IV bag.

A week later, the Texas Medical Board temporarily suspended Ortiz's medical license in connection to the compromised IV bags.

Documents said Ortiz was seen on surveillance footage in the facility depositing single IV bags into what's known as a warmer in the hall outside the operating rooms. Shortly after he deposited the IV bags in the warmer, according to documents, a patient would suffer a serious complication.

Ortiz is also tied to the death of a fellow anesthesiologist, Dr. Melanie Kaspar. She died after administering an IV bag to herself after feeling sick. The bag was also allegedly tainted by Ortiz, but prosecutors did not charge Ortiz in Kaspar's death.