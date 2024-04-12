Dallas anesthesiologist Raynaldo Ortiz found guilty on all counts

DALLAS - A federal jury has convicted Dr. Raynaldo Ortiz on all 10 counts he faces connected to tampering with IV bags.

Ortiz was an anesthesiologist at Baylor Scott & White Surgicare North Dallas in the summer of 2022; His actions caused surgery patients to have medical emergencies.

The jurors deliberated for about six hours across Thursday and Friday before reaching their decision.

Around noon Friday, the jury had a question for the judge, Chief District Judge David C. Godbey of the Northern District of Texas.

