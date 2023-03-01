Raymond Earl Caraway gets 20 years for manslaughter

McKINNEY CBSTexasNews) – Raymond Earl Caraway, Jr., 27, of Dallas, was sentenced to the maximum 20 years in prison for manslaughter following the death of Charles Brazil of Collin County.

Raymond Earl Caraway, Jr., 27, of Dallas Office of Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis

"Our deepest sympathies are with the Brazil family, as his wife and daughters continue to grieve the loss of their loved one. Mr. Brazil was a pillar of faith and kindness in our community, and he and his family did not deserve to suffer from the careless and irresponsible actions of a drunk driver over four times the legal limit. We are grateful that this jury held him responsible to the maximum extent of the law," said Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis after sentencing.

Brazil died after Caraway blew through a red light at Dallas Parkway and Tennyson Parkway on May 27. He was a community leader in Collin County, a husband, and a father to three daughters. The 57-year-old also served as an elder for Life-Changing Faith Christian Fellowship in Frisco.

Caraway attempted to run away from the scene of the crash but was pointed out by civilian witnesses to law enforcement. Officers and medical staff noted that Caraway smelled of alcohol. Caraway's blood test revealed a .377 blood alcohol concentration.

During the punishment phase of trial, the State introduced evidence that Caraway had a prior misdemeanor DWI conviction from 2018 out of Tarrant County where his blood alcohol concentration was a .25. The jury also heard that while in jail awaiting trial, Caraway showed no remorse for his actions when he stated on a recorded jail call that he "couldn't wait to get out" of jail so he could go out and "take shots" at bars.