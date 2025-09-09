Helman's homer, highlight-reel catch lift Rangers over Brewers 5-4

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Michael Helman hit a two-run home run during a four-run fifth inning, minutes after making a leaping backhand catch over the fence in left-center that prevented a two-run homer, as the Texas Rangers beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Wyatt Langford's RBI triple and Kyle Higashioka's run-scoring single off Aaron Ashby (3-2) capped the Rangers' rally after Milwaukee scored three times in the top of the fifth.

Hoby Milner (3-4) pitched a scoreless inning of relief after allowing six runs in two-thirds of an inning over his previous two outings. Shawn Armstrong earned his eighth save in 11 opportunities despite giving up a pinch-hit home run to Jake Bauers.

Texas has won 13 of its last 17 games, cutting a 7½-game deficit behind first-place Houston in the AL West to 2½ games.

Helman, a rookie claimed off waivers from Pittsburgh on May 19, was also the star of the Rangers' 5-0 win in Monday night's series opener. The Texas A&M product hit his first major league grand slam and drove in five runs.

In a matchup of rookie starters, neither Texas' Jack Leiter nor Milwaukee's Chad Patrick - called up from Triple-A Nashville - made it through five innings.

After Helman's catch to rob Brice Turang for the second out in the fifth, the Brewers scored three runs on an RBI comebacker by Christian Yelich that Leiter knocked down but bobbled, followed by William Contreras' two-run single.

Langford's go-ahead triple came after he struck out twice, leaving him 6-for-his-previous-38.

The Brewers haven't been swept in a three-game series since the season-opening set against the New York Yankees.

Wednesday's series finale will feature Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta (16-5, 2.50 ERA), who is tied for the major league lead in wins, against Rangers right-hander Merrill Kelly (11-7, 3.16).