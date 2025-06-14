García delivers 6th career walk-off in 11th, lifts Rangers to 5-4 win over White Sox

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JUNE 14: Texas Rangers players celebrate a walk-off single by teammate Adolis Garcia #53 during the eleventh inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on June 14, 2025 in Arlington, Texas. / Getty Images

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) – Adolis García delivered his sixth career walk-off hit with a two-out RBI single in the 11th inning, lifting the Texas Rangers to a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night.

García lined the first pitch from reliever Tyler Alexander (3-7) to the wall in center field, scoring automatic runner Evan Carter. It was the only hit Alexander allowed over three innings.

Rangers starter Jacob deGrom gave up two runs over six innings with six strikeouts. He exited after 82 pitches, trailing 2-1. Jacob Latz (1-0) earned the win with two hitless innings and three strikeouts.

Chicago's Kyle Teel ended deGrom's 15-inning scoreless streak with a sacrifice fly in the fourth. Luis Robert Jr. followed with an RBI single for a 2-0 lead.

Josh Smith doubled to lead off the fifth against reliever Brandon Eisert and scored on Corey Seager's one-out double, cutting the deficit to 2-1. Smith went 2 for 5 - his sixth straight multi-hit game - and scored twice.

Wyatt Langford singled to open the seventh off Grant Taylor. Seager walked for a career-high ninth straight game, and Marcus Semien doubled to tie it. Seager scored on a wild pitch to give Texas a 3-2 lead.

Mike Tauchman tied it with an RBI single in the eighth, and Michael A. Taylor's pinch-hit RBI double in the ninth made it 4-4.

White Sox rookie Mike Vasil threw a career-high 71 pitches in his second career start, stranding six runners over four scoreless innings.

Alexander loaded the bases with two outs in the 10th before striking out Seager on a check swing, prompting Rangers manager Bruce Bochy's 88th career ejection.

DeGrom hasn't allowed more than two runs in a start since April 11 against Seattle - a span of 11 starts, surpassing his previous best with the Mets.

Texas has not announced a starter for Sunday's series finale. Chicago will send RHP Aaron Civale (1-2, 4.91 ERA) to the mound in his first start since being acquired from Milwaukee on Friday.