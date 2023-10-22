Rangers fans still see a World Series in the cards

ARLINGTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - The Texas Rangers are hitting the road for game six of the American League Championship Series at Houston's Minute Maid Park.

"Houston likes to lose at home, so I feel that we're gonna win at home, at their house," said Rangers fan Alonzo Aranda.

Although the Rangers suffered three consecutive tough losses at home, Rangers fans are still holding on to hope that they can win this series.

"Don't give up, we're gonna go to Houston and win two games," said Aranda.

Right now, the Astros have a 3-2 lead against the Texas Rangers. The Astros only need to win one more game to reach their third consecutive World Series. But Rangers fans aren't ready to throw in the towel just yet.

"Still got two good pitchers we got left, I think they're gonna take it to 7," said Rangers fan Jerry Leck.

"They don't really fold under pressure. I feel like if they can get in on a plate and just leave everything on the field, they can pull through," said Rangers fan Charles Snyder.

The Rangers haven't made it to the World Series since 2011. But these fans still see a World Series in the cards.

"I feel like we will. We're gonna go to the World Series," said Aranda.

The Texas Rangers know everyone can't make it to Houston Sunday night, so they'll be holding a watch party for Game Six at Globe Life Feld. Tickets are $10 and the party starts at 6 p.m.