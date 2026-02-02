Random gunfire shatters a Fort Worth neighborhood, killing a grandmother

A quiet Friday night in far south Fort Worth turned deadly when what sounded like random gunfire struck a home, killing a 66-year-old grandmother caring for her grandchildren — a shooting police now say has been ruled a homicide.

Last Friday night, Michelle Myers' grandchildren ran into her house saying they heard gunshots.

The random gunfire that night created concern, elevated to shock and grief when Myers spoke to her neighbor after seeing police arrive.

"He said a gunshot went through the door and killed his grandmother," said Myers.

The family of Magdalene Mancho said the 66-year-old was caring for grandkids inside her far south Fort Worth house on Friday night when she collapsed. Police said they believe that no one realized a bullet had pierced her neck. A bullet that may have been fired randomly.

Mancho died in the emergency room.

"They believed the female had fallen down in her residence. They took her to the hospital," said Buddy Calzada, with the Fort Worth police. "Hospital officials actually called us and said, 'She has been injured by a bullet wound, and it's a critical injury ... What we thought was a simple medical call has now turned into a homicide."

Myers believes the shooting came from a vacant lot that sits right in front of the victim's house.

Police are checking home security cameras and with neighbors, asking for any help to find the person who fired the shot and ended a life.